Detroit Tigers Have 2 Future Superstars Down In MiLB Right Now
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the darlings of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Detroit is among the top contenders in the American League, to the surprise of some, but what should scare opposing teams is that the Tigers also have one of the best farm systems in the game right now.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden released a column highlighting the top 50 prospects in baseball. Detroit didn't just have one player in the top five, but two.
The Tigers have a bright future
"No. 3. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Detroit Tigers (Double A)," Bowden said. "Age: 21. Bats: L Throws: R. Height: 5-10 Weight: 190. Scouting Grades: HIT: 75 PWR: 55 RUN: 55 ARM: 50 FLD: 50. McGonigle has arguably the best hit tool among all the top prospects on this list. He has elite bat-to-ball skills, rarely striking out, and has the ability to hit both high velocity and nasty breaking balls. He has posted tremendous exit velocity numbers and should end up with well-above-average power. He also has above-average speed. Although he has the ability to stay at shortstop, he could also be an option for the Tigers at second or third base, wherever their biggest need is at the time of his debut. He’ll be fast to the big leagues and has a strong chance of winning a batting title someday...
"No. 4. Max Clark, CF, Detroit Tigers (Double A). Age: 20. Bat: L Throws: L. Height: 6-0 Weight: 205. Scouting Grades: HIT: 60 PWR: 50 RUN: 70 ARM: 60 FLD: 65. Clark leads all prospects in both swag and style and will be a fan favorite when he arrives in Motown thanks to his positive and energetic personality. Clark is a true center fielder with double-plus range in all directions and the arm strength to match. He is a top-of-the-order table-setter: He knows how to get on base, can steal a bag, and can score from first on a double with his aggressive approach on the bases. He has average power now, but I believe he will eventually have plus power. To think the Tigers will soon have McGonigle and Clark creating traffic for Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter. Tigers fans should be excited."
There isn't another team that had two prospects in the top 10 on Bowden's list. Detroit is tied for the American League lead with 81 wins. Imagine how could this team can be once these two start to make their way to the big leagues as well? The window is only starting to open for Detroit, especially if it can find a way to keep Tarik Skubal in town for the foreseeable future.
