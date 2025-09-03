New York Yankees Have 2 Of MLB's Top 50 Prospects: Insider
The New York Yankees are among the top teams in the American League right now and there's a real argument that they could get even better in the not-so-distant future.
The 2025 season has been interesting for New York. The Yankees lost a superstar in Juan Soto and then went back to the drawing board in free agency and the trade market. Those are most short-term fixes, but the Yankees have been good this year at 77-61. What will help the Yankees more so in the long-term is what they have down in the minor leagues right now. Two prospects in particular that have turned heads are outfielder Spencer Jones and infielder George Lombard Jr. Jones has been talked about the most of any Yankees prospect this year because he's close to the big leagues down in Triple-A and has had a big year, but he's the Yankees' No. 3 prospect.
Lombard actually is the team's top prospect and he's projected to make the jump to the majors in 2027, per MLB.com.
With the 2025 season winding down, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column ranking the top 50 prospects in baseball right now and had both Jones and Lombard on his list.
The Yankees have two prospects to be fired up about
"No. 14. Spencer Jones, OF, New York Yankees (Triple A)," Bowden said. "Age: 24. Bats: L Throws: L. Height: 6-7 Weight: 240. Scouting Grades: HIT: 50 PWR: 65 RUN: 55 ARM: 50 FLD: 50. Jones has had a breakout year thanks to mechanical changes he made with his hand position, load and leg kick. The results have been stunning, as he’s belted 32 home runs and slugged .584. He has the ability to play all three outfield positions and has a special speed/power combination for his frame. Strikeouts will always be part of his game, but so will the long ball...
"No. 25. George Lombard Jr., New York Yankees (Double A). Age: 20. Bats: R Throws: R. Height: 6-2. Weight: 190. Scouting Grades: HIT: 55 PWR: 50 RUN: 55 ARM: 55 FLD: 60. Lombard is an exciting young shortstop prospect. He’s the son of former big leaguer George Lombard Sr., who is the Detroit Tigers’ bench coach. The younger Lombard, like his dad, has a high baseball IQ and seems to always be at the right spot on the field at the right time.
"He knows how to work a count, get on base and steal bags. He profiles as a future table-setter. His offense has tapered off after a mid-season promotion to Double A, but that is always a big jump for players and I’m not worried about his long-term offensive projection based on this adjustment period. Defensively, he has quick hands and feet with smooth big-league actions and a strong arm."
The Yankees are good right now, but there are some more potential stars down in the minors that could help in New York for years to come at a cheap price, allowing the team to spend elsewhere. Now, it's only a matter of continuing their development and ultimately getting them up to the big leagues. Jones is close and it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the big leagues before the 2025 season ends or at the beginning of 2026. Lombard is more up in the air, but he's someone fans should be fired up about.
