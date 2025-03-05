Detroit Tigers Infield Prospect Named as Possible "Long-Term Solution" at Third Base
The Detroit Tigers put together a magical season in 2024, advancing to the American League Division Series after a frantic six-week stretch at the end of the year allowed them to make the playoffs in the first place.
Detroit beat the Houston Astros in the AL wild card round and produced the American League Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal. Furthermore, they have several young players that should continue to grow, making them a threat this season as well.
They also went out and added veteran pitcher Jack Flaherty on the free agent market, while also signing veterans Tommy Kahnle and Gleyber Torres.
And while he's not likely to break camp with the team, top prospect Hao-Yu Lee is turning heads at spring training, adding another layer of excitement to what the Tigers are doing. ESPN identified him as one of 15 players around baseball who are creating a buzz and are worth following.
After missing out on Alex Bregman, the Tigers might have found their long-term solution in Lee, a former shortstop whose bat is his calling card and could warrant a midseason call-up.
Lee, 22, is currently ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He was signed as an international free agent in 2021 and came to the Tigers in a 2023 trade deadline deal.
Playing at Double-A Erie last season, Lee hit .298 with a .363 on-base percentage over 87 games. He also clocked 12 home runs and brought in 56 runs.
Given that he's already spent 87 games at Double-A, it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the year at Triple-A Toledo. If he does go back to Double-A, it shouldn't be for long.
Related MiLB Stories
COOPER PRATT, A NAME TO KNOW: The Milwaukee Brewers lost shortstop Willy Adames earlier this offseason, but they may have their long-term solution already in house. CLICK HERE:
GOING BATTY: The Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, have come up with a new logo for the 2025 season, and it looks awesome. CLICK HERE:
WEDGE GETS ANOTHER SHOT: Eric Wedge, who was once the American League Manager of the Year with the Guardians, is back, and he's managing the Dodgers' Double-A group. CLICK HERE: