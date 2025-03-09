Detroit Tigers Prospect Partially Credits Taylor Swift For Helping Him Learn English
Detroit Tigers top prospect Roberto Campos revealed an interesting thing to Tigers media the other day: That he's used Taylor Swift songs, partially, to help him learn English.
Campos said that learning English has been very important to him, and Swift's music has been part of the puzzle.
Per MLB.com:
Campos immersed himself in the language. He said he spoke English with his roommate, fellow outfielder Dom Johnson, and with teammates in the clubhouse. He watched action movies with subtitles. He listened to popular music and paid attention to the lyrics.
“Thanks, Taylor Swift,” he said. “She’s incredible.”
Campos, 21, was signed in 2019 out of the Dominican Republic and has spent parts of four years in the Tigers system. Currently ranked No. 23 in the organization by MLB Pipeline, he's a .259 career minor league hitter with 28 homers and 188 RBI. He is coming off a solid year at High-A West Michigan, where he hit .272 with a .342 on-base percentage.
Given his age and experience level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the year at Double-A as he continues to hopeful ascent to the big leagues.
The Tigers were just ranked as having the best farm system in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. At the major league level, the Tigers have high expectations as well. They are coming off a season in which they made the playoffs and won a wild card series against the Houston Astros,
They eventually lost in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians.
