Dodgers' James Tibbs III Crushes Towering Homer Against Rehabbing All-Star Reliever

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Tibbs III continued his impressive offensive campaign at the start of the 2026 minor league season by launching a moonshot off a six-time MLB All-Star and one of the toughest left-handed relievers in the game.

Tibbs, the Dodgers' No. 10 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets on Thursday. The 23-year-old's first homer of the day was a three-run shot that traveled 428 feet and came off the bat at 110.2 mph. His second long ball of the game was another three-run blast that had an exit velocity of 107.7 mph.

That second homer also came against Houston Astros closer Josh Hader, who's on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys after starting the season on the injured list due to left biceps tendinitis. Tibbs jumped all over a 0-1 sinker from Hader to win an extremely difficult left-on-left matchup. That's a good sign for any Dodgers fans who want to see the lefty-swinging slugger make his big league debut this year.

James Tibbs III continues to mash in his first stint in Triple-A

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Tibbs III poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even though this season represents Tibbs' first time playing in Triple-A, the 2024 first-round draft pick has been on fire at the plate all year. So far in 2026, the 23-year-old has a .310 batting average, a .413 on-base percentage, and a 1.029 OPS in 51 Triple-A games. He's up to 14 homers and 44 RBIs on the season after hitting 20 long balls and driving in 71 runs in 123 minor league games last year.

One major obstacle for Tibbs, though, is the lack of a position for him to play regularly if he did get called up to the big leagues. The lefty-swinging slugger has appeared in 22 games in right field, 16 as the designated hitter, and 13 at first base this year. Those three positions are obviously occupied by the Dodgers' Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman.

Los Angeles did lose Teoscar Hernández and Kiké Hernández to injuries this week. But instead of turning to Tibbs, the Dodgers are expected to call up another prospect, Ryan Ward, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. So, for now, it seems like all Tibbs can do is continue to produce at the plate in Triple-A until he gets the chance to make his MLB debut.