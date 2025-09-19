Dodgers No. 3 Prospect Enjoyed Breakout Performance On Thursday
The Los Angeles Dodgers are pushing towards the postseason yet again. They have not missed the playoffs since all the way back in 2012. They always seem to be big spenders and are able to sign top-tier free agents to bolster their club heading into seasons and potentially be named favorites to win a World Series title. That was certainly the case this year.
But that isn't the only reason the Dodgers remain a powerhouse. They draft and develop very well and churn out true Major League players from within their farm system. They have plenty of prospects who have performed well and are knocking on the door.
Infielder Alex Freeland got his first cup of coffee this year. He is back at Triple-A Oklahoma City and had a strong performance on Thursday. Michael Avallone of MLB.com discussed his strong night at the plate.
Dodgers Prospect Busts Out Lumber In Key Game
"Freeland fell a triple shy of the cycle en route to his fourth multi-hit performance in five games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Central Florida product hammered his 15th long ball for the Comets and drove in four runs, giving him 80 RBIs in the Minors this season. Freeland has hit safely in nine of 11 games and is batting .300 with three homers and nine RBIs since returning from his first Major League stint," Avallone wrote.
In his first 29 games at the Major League level, Freeland struggled at the plate, slashing .190/.292/.310 with two home runs, six RBI and a .601 OPS. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, the 24-year-old infielder's numbers have been much better. After Thursday's performance, the Dodgers No. 3 prospect is hitting .263/.384/.445 with 15 home runs, 80 RBI and an .829 OPS. He also has logged 183 total bases and picked up 108 hits in 411 at-bats and 503 plate appearances.
He brings power from the left side of the plate, as well as defensive versatility, but he certainly had a night to remember on Thursday, falling just short of hitting for the cycle. The Dodgers selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Florida. He began his professional career not long after being drafted.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Freeland and if maybe he can make his way back up to the Majors in 2026.
