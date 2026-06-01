Dodgers' Ryan Ward Blasts First MLB Homer Off Former Phillies Top Prospect

Longtime minor leaguer Ryan Ward just accomplished something in the majors that he's likely dreamed about for many years.

Ward, the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 19 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, belted his first big league home run on Sunday. The 28-year-old launched an elevated slider from one of the Philadelphia Phillies' former top pitching prospects, right-hander Andrew Painter, 400 feet to right field with an exit velocity of 108.4 mph. This solo shot came in the lefty-swinging slugger's third career MLB game after the 2019 draft pick spent seven seasons in the minors.

The Dodgers first promoted Ward in April, but he only appeared in two games, going 2-for-6 at the plate. Now, following injuries to outfielder Teoscar Hernández and utility player Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles called up the minor league veteran once again on May 29. And after hitting 156 homers in the minors, the 28-year-old finally drilled his first big league blast.

How has Andrew Painter performed in his first stint with the Phillies?

May 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

While Ward will undoubtedly cherish this moment forever, the other side of this milestone involves the pitcher who gave up the long ball. Painter, Philadelphia's No. 1 prospect for 2025 on MLB Pipeline, has his own minor league story that includes a major elbow injury that cost him two seasons. But this year, the 2021 first-round draft pick is getting his first opportunity to pitch in the majors.

Painter suffered the loss on the mound on Sunday, giving up four runs on seven hits and one walk over 3 1/3 innings pitched in the Dodgers' 9-1 victory over the Phillies. This marked the 23-year-old's 11th appearance in the big leagues, and so far, he's posted a 5.74 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings. It's safe to say the 6-foot-7 righty has faced some adversity to begin his first season in the majors.

The Phillies are now 30-29 on the year, despite a disastrous start to the season that led to manager Rob Thomson being fired. Under interim manager Don Mattingly, though, Philadelphia has dug itself out of its early-season hole. But as far as Painter is concerned, many Phillies fans are likely waiting to see if the former top prospect will show his own signs of individual improvement soon.