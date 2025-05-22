Electric Seattle Mariners Prospect Continues Elite Stretch, Shows Future is Bright
Seattle Mariners' top prospect Ryan Sloan continued his excellent stretch at Single-A Modesto with another great start on Wednesday.
Pitching against the Inland Empire 66ers, Sloan went four innings, surrendering just one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out seven, lowering his season ERA to 3.33. Modesto won 6-4, raising its record to 25-16.
According to @MiLBMariners, Sloan has a 2.70 ERA and a 28/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last six starts.
One of nine Mariners' farmhands in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, he was a second-round pick in 2024 out of the Illinois high school ranks.
He pairs with Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Jonny Farmelo, Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo, Harry Ford and Felnin Celsten in the Top 100, representing a bright future for Seattle.
Sloan is ranked as the No. 95 prospect in the sport and the following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
He already has an exciting pitch mix and an idea of how to use it. HIs fastball tops out at 99 mph and it sits 93-96 mph. He can play with its shape, riding it up at the top of the zone, cutting it in on lefties or sinking it for ground balls. His mid-80s changeup fades and sinks, and he has an advanced feel for it, while his low-80s slider is also at least above average with two-plane depth and horizontal action.
At the major-league level, the Mariners enter play on Thursday at 28-20 and in first place in the American League West. They'll begin a new series with the Houston Astros on Thursday night at 5:10 p.m. PT.
