Former Seattle Mariners INF Says He Didn't Hear Much From M's About a Possible Roster Reunion
Speaking before Monday's series-opening game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, White Sox infielder Josh Rojas spoke about several positives during his tenure with Seattle, but he added that he didn't have much contact with the Mariners about a possible reunion this offseason.
Rojas was acquired by the M's during the 2023 season in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, staying through 2024. He was somewhat surprisingly non-tendered by Seattle at the outset of the offseason and ended up signing a one-year deal with Chicago in January.
Yeah, I mean, I talked to eight, nine teams and Seattle wasn't one of them. So, I don't know. I mean, I assumed they were going to go out and get a big free agent third baseman and so I didn't really hear much from them.
Rojas played 142 games for the M's last season, starting 106 at third base. He hit .225 with four eight homers and 31 RBIs.
He's played just 12 games for Chicago this year after starting the year on the injured list. He's hitting .171 with two RBIs.
A seven-year veteran of the Diamondbacks, Mariners and White Sox, he's a career .246 hitter.
The full interview with Rojas can be heard on Tuesday's episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, which can be streamed here.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 26-19 and winners of three straight. They will take on the White Sox for three games Monday-Wednesday.
Luis Castillo will start on Monday night opposite Davis Martin.
