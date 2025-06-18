ESPN Insider Projects Seattle Mariners to Draft Florida State Star At No. 3 in MLB Draft
ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel projects the Seattle Mariners to draft Florida State left-hander Jamie Arnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
The Mariners seem to be zeroed in on pitching with Anderson and Arnold being the best fits for them, along with high school pitcher Seth Hernandez if they can stomach taking a prep right-hander this high. In this scenario, I think they just take Arnold. Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette is still being scouted for this pick and I've heard Ike Irish and JoJo Parker brought up, but they seem to be on the outside looking in right now.
Kade Anderson is who McDaniel is referring to, as he's the star lefty out of LSU. With the Tigers right now in Omaha for the College World Series, he's gone 11-1 this season, striking out 170 batters in 110.0 innings.
As for Arnold, he led the Seminoles all the way to the Super Regionals, where they were eliminated by the Oregon State Beavers. He made 15 starts this season, going 8-2 with a 2.98 ERA. He struck out 119 batters in 84.2 innings.
Anderson may be the preference for the M's, but they also may not get a chance to take him, as the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels own the first two picks. With either Anderson or Arnold, the M's would be getting a lefty option in their rotation for the first time since the 2023 season (Marco Gonzales). However, Arnold is still years away from the big leagues.
The draft begins on July 13.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 37-35 and 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about a really disappointing Monday loss to the Boston Red Sox and what it means moving forward. Then, he talks about if the Mariners could have been the team to acquire Rafael Devers from Boston and he gets perspective from Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN. Do the Mariners line up with Boston for any other deals? And, former M's infielder Jose Caballero stops by the show. CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just two weeks ago. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.