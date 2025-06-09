Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Pacing American League in Astonishing Statistic
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in on pace to have the best season by a catcher in MLB history. He has a major league-leading 26 home runs entering play on Monday. A closer look at his stats truly highlights how consistent he's been with his power.
According to a post on "X" from Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV), Raleigh has a .590 slugging percentage on non-fastballs, which leads the American League.
Seattle's Platinum Glove-winning catcher has also hit nine of his 26 homers against secondary pitches, according to Baseball Savant. For comparison, Raleigh has a .720 slugging percentage and 17 home runs against fastballs, proving he's done damage against everything.
Entering Monday, Raleigh has scored 44 runs in 63 games and has hit 11 doubles with his 26 home runs, to go with 53 RBIs. He's slashed .272/.380/.655 with a 1.035 OPS. His overall OPS and slugging percentage is second in the major leagues behind Aaron Judge, and he's sixth in the majors in RBIs.
Raleigh has already broken several franchise and MLB records this season. He became the first catcher in history to have 20 or more home runs before the end of May and his 26 homers are the most by a catcher before the beginning of July since Johnny Bench had 25 in 1970.
Raleigh's statistics have added up to make him one of the most valuable players in baseball this season. He's second in the major leagues in FanGraphs WAR (4.2) and tied for third in Baseball Reference WAR (3.9).
Raleigh has been the Mariners most valuable player this season. If the club ultimately makes the playoffs, Raleigh's contributions will be a significant reason why.
Seattle enters play on Monday at 33-31.
