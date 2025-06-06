ESPN MLB Insider Discusses What We Should Look For with Seattle Mariners' Cole Young
After a dominant month of May in the minor leagues, Cole Young was promoted to the Seattle Mariners' roster over the weekend.
Though he provided a walk-off fielders choice on Saturday and picked up his first hit that day, it's been a general struggle for Young, who is 1-for-15 at the big-league level.
That said, we were joined by ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney during Thursday's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast to talk about Young and what exactly we should be looking for from him. How should we be evaluating him? (This came out before Thursday's game):
So I think the most important number for him is on-base percentage, in terms of just being credible. It doesn't mean that he has to have a .450 on base percentage, and be a star right away, but you want him to have at least a .280 to .300 on-base percentage. You want him to not look like he's overwhelmed in his plate appearances. You want him to be someone on a daily basis, you hope that he adds some point, during that time. And you don't take at face value what he's doing so far since he's been in the big leagues, because, man, you talk to, especially older players, and you ask them about their first days, and they all talk about how overwhelming it all is.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the podcast player below:
The Mariners will take on the Angels on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
