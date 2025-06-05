Big Offensive Piece Moving Closer to Return From Injury For Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley continues to progress from a strained oblique muscle and should be able to return to the roster soon.
However, he did not start a rehab assignment this week, as was originally hoped for, which will set him back a little bit longer.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times on social media:
Luke Raley (oblique) says he feels good after taking max-effort swings this afternoon for the first time since landing on the IL on April 28.
He’s hoping he can start a rehab assignment early next week.
The 30-year-old, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason, has played in just 24 games this season, hitting .206 with two homers and eight RBIs. A versatile player with power, he's a big part of what the Mariners do offensively, and they'll look forward to having him back in the fold, whenever that is.
Lifetime, he's a .235 hitter with 46 homers, 22 of which came in 2024. However, when he returns, there are questions about how the team will use him, now that they have Rowdy Tellez at first base and Leody Taveras manning right field. We wrote more about the team's positional issues moving forward here (from last week).
The Mariners are now 32-28 on the season and have lost two straight. They'll look to salvage the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon at 12:40 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo will take the mound against veteran right-hander Zach Eflin. Woo is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA.
