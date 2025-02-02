Ex-Chicago White Sox INF Nicky Lopez Signs Minor League Deal With New Team
Former Chicago White Sox infielder Nicky Lopez is signing with the crosstown Chicago Cubs.
That's according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reported the news on Sunday via social media. Jesse Rogers of ESPN added the agreement is a minor league pact that will pay Lopez $1.5 million if he makes the big league team.
Lopez landed with the White Sox in a Nov. 16, 2023, trade with the Atlanta Braves, who received left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer for pitchers Michael Soroka and Jared Shuster, inflielder Braden Shewmake and minor league pitcher Riley Gowens.
Lopez became a free agent following the 2024 season, in which he hit .241 with a home run and 21 runs driven in. He tallied 96 hits in 124 games, scoring 40 runs. In the field, he played exclusively at second base and shortstop and achieved a .994 fielding percentage.
In his career with the Kansas City Royals (2019-23), Braves (2023) and White Sox, Lopez has an average of .243 in 668 games . He has seven home runs and 152 RBIs.
Lopez, who turns 30 next month, is an Illinois native. And one of his hometown teams -- the White Sox -- have open positions on the infield they'll need to settle in spring training in Glendale, Ariz. Returnees Brooks Baldwin and Lenyn Sosa are expected to battle it out with newcomer Josh Rojas for spots in the lineup.
Colson Montgomery, the projected shortstop of the future, is coming off a disappointing season at Triple-A Charlotte, but he also could figure into the mix there. After offseason work at third base, Montgomery also could find a home at the hot corner.
