Ex-Major League Pitcher in Search of 2025 Team Holds Session for Scouts
Former major league pitcher Tyler Beede is looking for a job. So the right-hander showed off his stuff to potential employers, holding his own pro day in Houston.
That’s according to Ari Alexander of KPRC2 in Houston, who posted this to X on Friday:
“RHP Tyler Beede, a 2014 1st Rd. Pick of the Giants held a pro day today at Lion’s Den facility in the Houston area. Beede’s fastball was in the 93-95 range. The #Astros and #Royals sent scouts to watch Beede, I’m told. He pitched for the Guardians in 2024.”
The 31-year-old Beede has made 71 career appearances (29 starts) since San Francisco selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. Earlier, the Toronto Blue Jays used their first-round pick (No. 21 overall) on him out of high school in Massachusetts.
He has an 8-16 record with a 5.55 ERA in 201 innings pitched in the majors. Control has been an issue throughout the years. Beede has struck out 181 batters but walked 92.
Beede missed the 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery and pitched in only one inning the following season for the Giants, who designated him for assignment in 2022. Signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates later that season, he had a 2-5 record and a 5.23 ERA in 25 games (five starts).
He returned to the majors in 2024 with the Guardians after pitching with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan in 2023. In Cleveland, he was 1-0 with an 8.36 ERA in 13 relief appearances.
Given that every team needs pitching depth, he could wind up with a deal to start the season in the minor leagues, where he could address the issues that have hindered his career. We will see if the Astros or Royals show interest.
