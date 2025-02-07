Hartford Yard Goats to Pay Tribute to New England's Favorite 'Sport' WIth Alternate Name in 2025

The Yard Goats will play one game as the Hartford Leaf Peepers 9/3. The Leaf Peepers is a tribute to the 10 million people who travel to New England each year to see the leaves change. Let us know what you think; we’re here to rake in your feedback.



