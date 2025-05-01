Exciting Cincinnati Reds Pitching Prospect Hits 101 MPH in Major League Debut on Thursday
After getting swept in a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds rebounded to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
With the win, the Reds are 17-15 on the season while the loss moves the Cardinals to 14-18. Jose Trevino and Spencer Steer each hit homers for Cincinnati while Santiago Espinal also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
On the mound, Graham Ashcraft earned the win in relief, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings. Prospect Luis Mey, just called up on Thursday morning, made quite the first impression, working a scoreless ninth.
Per @MLBPipleine on social media:
That's how you make an MLB debut -- @Reds prospect Luis Mey works a clean frame, hits 100+ mph three times and tops out with this 101.3 mph pitch
Mey, 23, is the No. 20 ranked prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. He was 1-1 so far at Triple-A Louisville, pitching to a 4.00 ERA in 10 appearances. Control is a concern with Mey, as he walked seven hitters in nine innings.
Opponents hit .212 against him at Triple-A.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Mey has put in a lot of work regarding his mental approach on the mound, which he has pointed to as the real reason for his control issues. He mitigated damage well, not letting things like falling behind snowball on him, leading to more strikes and success. If that sticks, he could impact the Reds’ big league bullpen soon.
