Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Lands MiLB Deal with Arizona Diamondbacks
Former National League All-Star Shelby Miller has signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a report from Robert Murray of Fansided.
Free-agent pitcher Shelby Miller in agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract, sources say. The deal includes an invite to spring training.
The 34-year-old righty was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2009 out of the Texas high school ranks. He made his major league debut with St. Louis in 2012.
Now, the veteran is heading into his 13th year in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers.
Miller made the All-Star Game in Atlanta (2015) when he was still a starting pitcher. He went just 6-17 that season but pitched to a 3.02 ERA, showing he was the recipient of some tough luck and poor run support.
He transitioned to a reliever full-time after the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He struggled initially but was excellent for the 2023 Dodgers, going 3-0 in 36 games with a 1.71 ERA.
He won six games for the Tigers in 2024 as they got to the American League playoffs. He had a 4.53 ERA.
He'll try to make a Diamondbacks roster that should be very competitive in the loaded National League. In addition to adding Miller, they've brought in former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on a multi-year deal.
The Dodgers won the division, and the World Series, a season ago.
Related MiLB Stories
MEIDROTH MAKING AN IMPACT: Chicago White Sox trade piece Chase Meidroth was one of 11 rookies projected to make a big impact in 2025. CLICK HERE:
SLOWED DOWN: Rhett Lowder, one of the top pitching prospects in the sport, might not be ready for Opening Day because of elbow issues. CLICK HERE:
THE MARTIAN: Jasson Dominguez is ready to take flight for the Yankees in 2025. CLICK HERE: