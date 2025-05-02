Former Big-League Catcher Hits Major Milestone with Colorado Rockies Minor League Affiliate
Congratulations are in order for former big-league catcher Robinson Cancel, who hit a major milestone on Thursday at the minor league ranks.
Serving as the manager of the High-A Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies), Cancel recorded his 500th win as a minor league manager.
He helped lead the Indians to the Northwest League championship a season ago, and he's also served as a skipper for the GCL Braves, the Danville Braves, the Asheville Tourists and the Fresno Grizzlies during his career.
He's also managed in the Mexican Pacific League.
As a player, Cancel spent parts of four years in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Houston Astros. He had a very interesting career arc, first reaching the majors in 1999 at the age of 23, and then not appearing in another big-league game until 2008. He appeared in just one game in 2009 and then didn't make another appearance until 2011. Those were the last two games of his major league career. He was a career .200 hitter with one homer and 10 RBIs.
The Rockies have the worst record in baseball entering play on Friday (6-25), so Cancel's accomplishments might be the best thing going in the organization right now.
Colorado will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. ET as Antonio Senzatela pitches against Robbie Ray.
Senzatela is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA this season while Ray is 3-0 with a 3.73.
