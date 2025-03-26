Former Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Designated for Assignment After Triple-A Demotion
The White Sox designated outfielder Oscar Colas for assignment on Wednesday, continuing the fall of a former top prospect with the organization.
Once a highly regarded prospect, he already had been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte from spring training camp.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox claimed infielder/outfielder Greg Jones off waivers from the Colorado Rockies. He was a first-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.
Colas, from Cuba, was the No. 2 prospect in the Chicago farm system in 2023, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. The three major rankings outlets all put him in their Top 100.
Now 26, he got his first shot at the minors that same year and appeared in 75 games, batting .216 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. His walk rate was 4.6% compared to a 27.6% strikeout rate.
In a smaller sample size in 2024, Colas hit .273 in 13 games with four runs driven in with the White Sox. He hit .246 at Charlotte last season in 109 games, driving in 51 runs but striking out 107 times.
Still, it probably was a very bad sign for Colas’ future that on a team that finished with a record-worst 121 losses, he had so few plate appearances – 38.
This spring, he hit .250, going 4-for-16 and struck out seven times in 18 plate appearances for the White Sox.
Jones, 27, appeared in just six games for the Rockies last season and was 1-for-5 at the plate. But at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2024, he showed some pop and some speed, hitting .269 with 16 homers with 42 RBIs and 46 stolen bases.
He, too, however, was bitten by the strikeout bug – 143 times.
