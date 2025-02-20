Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Clearly Down the Pecking Order in Third Base Battle
Former Cincinnati Reds top prospect Noelvi Marte is clearly down the pecking order in the battle for the team's starting third base job.
This is apparent thanks to reporting from veteran insider Charlie Goldsmith, who said that Marte is working out with the minor leaguers at spring training. Manager Terry Francona has said that Marte is in a spot where he has to earn everything he gets, though he doesn't see that as a bad thing.
Per Goldsmith:
Marte should be slated to start the season in Triple-A. He’s going through drills at spring training on the field with the prospects in big league camp as opposed to the regulars in the lineup. Everyone in camp is competing for a spot, but Marte probably needs more minor league reps to improve the quality of his at-bats and the consistency of his defense.
Acquired in a big trade from the Seattle Mariners in 2022, Marte was ranked as the No. 11 prospect in all of baseball that season. He was 29th in 2023, but missed the first 80 games of 2024 over a PED suspension.
He hit just .210 with four homers upon his return (229 at-bats). He had 18 RBI and stole nine bases.
He's still just 23 years old, so there's certainly time for him to mature and live up to the prospect hype.
The Reds could start the season with Jeimer Candelario or Christian Encarnacion-Strand at third base. Other candidates could emerge as well from the Reds versatile roster, including Gavin Lux.
