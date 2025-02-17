Former Cleveland Guardians Reliever Rejects MiLB Assignment to Go to Japan
Rather than go to the minor leagues, former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Pedro Avila is headed to Japan.
MLBTradeRumors had the information:
The Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball have signed right-hander Pedro Avila, according to multiple reports out of Japan. Avila elected free agency in January rather than accept an outright assignment to the Guardians’ Triple-A team.
Just 28 years old, Avila went 6-1 last season with a 3.81 ERA, appearing in 54 games for the San Diego Padres and Guardians. He helped the Guardians advance to the ALCS, striking out 82 batters in 82.2 innings.
He's spent parts of five years in the big leagues with the Padres and Guardians, going 8-4 with a 3.51. The Guardians apparently had the depth to move on from Avila at the major league-level even despite his solid production.
Given his age and prior track record, it wouldn't be surprising to see Avila head to Japan, do well, and then come back to the United States.
As for the Guardians, they are going to roll with a solid bullpen of Emmanuel Clase, Paul Sewald, Trevor Stephan, Cade Smith and others. They won the American League Central last season and then beat the Detroit Tigers before falling to the Yankees in the ALCS.
In addition to adding Sewald and losing Avila, the Guardians traded away first baseman Josh Naylor in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They also signed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana, who previously starred for the organization.
Opening Day is March 27.
Related MiLB Stories
MEIDROTH MAKING AN IMPACT: Chicago White Sox trade piece Chase Meidroth was one of 11 rookies projected to make a big impact in 2025. CLICK HERE:
SLOWED DOWN: Rhett Lowder, one of the top pitching prospects in the sport, might not be ready for Opening Day because of elbow issues. CLICK HERE:
THE MARTIAN: Jasson Dominguez is ready to take flight for the Yankees in 2025. CLICK HERE: