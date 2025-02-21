Former Gold Glover Talks About Decision to Seek MiLB Deal with Houston Astros
Former National League Gold Glover Brendan Rodgers joined the Houston Astros recently on a minor league deal.
Rodgers, 28, has spent the entirety of his six-year career with the Colorado Rockies. He was non-tendered by the Rockies at the outset of the offseason.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, he discussed why he wanted to join the Astros and sought out the opportunity.
Per Brian McTaggart:
Brendan Rodgers was surprised to be non-tendered by the Rockies, but when he saw Jose Altuve was moving to left field, he called his agent, Scott Boras, to see if he could get in the 2B mix in Houston. He drove down from his Florida home this morning.
Altuve's move to left field is not absolute, but it does give the Astros some more flexibility defensively. If Rodgers hits well this spring, he could force the organization's hand into giving Altuve more reps in the outfield though.
Rodgers is a career .266 hitter with 45 homers and 197 RBI. He's coming off a season in which he hit .267 for Colorado with 13 homers and 54 RBI. It will be a test for him to play his home games outside of Coors Field, but Houston is known as a hitter-friendly park, especially in left field with the Crawford Boxes.
Rodgers is the former No. 3 overall draft pick (2015) and a former top prospect.
The Astros are the defending champions of the American League West, but they were upended in the wild card round of the playoffs.
