Former Key Trade Acquisition For Cincinnati Reds Shows Out in First MiLB Action Since 2023
Playing in his first minor league game since 2023 on Friday night, Cincinnati Reds' top prospect Edwin Arroyo delivered a nice reminder of why he's one of the top prospects in the game.
Per @MiLB account on social media:
For the first time in 561 days, Edwin Arroyo knocks are back!
The 21-year-old collects 3 hits for the @ChattLookouts in his first Minor League game since 2023.
Arroyo, who missed all of 2024 with a torn left labrum, is ranked as the No. 90 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline.
Arroyo, 21, came up with the Seattle Mariners but was acquired by the Reds in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle.
He's a career .269 hitter in the minor leagues, and he hit .252 in 2023. He made it as high as Double-A that year, but played just four games, meaning he still needs plenty of work in the high minors. He said that he was hoping for a major league call-up later this season.
MLB.com projects him to make his major league debut in 2026 despite his own lofty goals.
If and when Arroyo is able to make it to the Queen City, he'll join a crowded but talented infield that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Gavin Lux, Jeimer Candelario, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
The Reds are taking on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night while the Lookouts are back in action against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
HARRY FORD MAKES RAINIERS HISTORY: Tacoma Rainiers catcher Harry Ford did something on Wednesday that hasn't been done in the last 18 years. CLICK HERE:
TOMATO PIE, ANYONE? The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are adopting a new identity this May, but what does it mean? CLICK HERE:
GETTING CYCLICAL: Drew Waters, a former top prospect now with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, became the first player in MiLB to hit for the cycle this year. CLICK HERE: