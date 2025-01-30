Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Signs Minor League Deal with National League Squad
Former Seattle Mariners utility player Jake Lamb has signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.
The news was reported on social media by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman reports that Lamb will receive $1 million if he makes the majors. He'll get an invitation to major league spring training.
The 34-year-old Lamb is a Seattle native who spent time with the Mariners during the 2022 drought-breaking season. He played in just 16 games for the M's, hitting .167. He did not appear in the playoffs that year. He played his high school ball at Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle.
A 10-year veteran, Lamb has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels. He did not appear in the majors in 2024, spending 98 games at Triple-A Indianapolis (Pittsburgh Pirates).
Lifetime, Lamb is a .235 hitter with 96 home runs. He hit 30 home runs for the Diamondbacks 2017, the same year that he made his only All-Star team. He had 29 homers in 2016, but has never hit more than seven in any other season. With the M's, he hit one home run and had two RBI.
He can play all over the infield and can spend time in the outfield. Ironically enough, the Mariners have needs all over the infield as well this offseason. They entered this offseason in need of help at first base, second base, and third base, but have only brought in veteran Donovan Solano on a one-year deal.
The Mariners pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 12.
