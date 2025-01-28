Seattle Mariners Sign Veteran Infielder Jack Lopez to Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners are a little over two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training on Feb. 12.
The Mariners entered the offseason with needs at first, second and third base. And so far, the club has made only one acquisition to address those roster holes: a deal worth one year, $3.5 million with 13-year veteran Donovan Solano.
While Seattle tries to sort through the other holes on the team, it's also working to re-tool the minor leagues.
The Mariners reportedly signed veteran infielder Jack Lopez to a minor league contract and could benefit from the veteran minor leaguer's presence.
Lopez was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. In his 14 seasons as a professional, Lopez has only made major league appearances in two separate seasons. He played in seven games for the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and 27 games for Seattle's American League West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, in 2024.
In his limited stretch with the Angels, Lopez hit .254 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
Seattle has benefited from players in similar positions to Lopez as recently as last season.
Mariners middle infielder Leo Rivas filled in for injured starting shortstop JP Crawford. Rivas spent nine years in the minor leagues before getting called up by Seattle last year.
The Mariners also used veteran minor leaguer Jason Vosler. He played 10 games for Seattle in 2024 and recently signed a one-year deal to play with Nippon Professional Baseball's Chunichi Dragons in Japan. Vosler was drafted in 2014 and played just 97 major league games before his brief stint with the Mariners.
Lopez likely won't factor into Seattle's openings at second and third base. But the team knows how valuable it is to have the kind of depth that he provides.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON HAS GOOD ODDS TO WIN MLB MANAGER OF THE YEAR: According to popular sportsbook Caesar's, the Seattle Mariners skipper has a decent chance to be recognized as the best in baseball. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS CLOSER GIVES UP BIG HOME RUN IN DOMINICAN CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Rafael Montero, who pitched for the Seattle Mariners for parts of 2021, had an unfortunate moment in the Dominican League Championship Series. CLICK HERE
ARTICLE SHOWS DIFFERENCE IN SEATTLE MARINERS PITCHING AT HOME AND ON THE ROAD: There was a big difference for the Seattle Mariners pitching at T-Mobile Park and away. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.