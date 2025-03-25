Minor League Baseball

Prospect Who Tampa Bay Rays Acquired in 2024 Called Potential Breakout Candidate

Aidan Smith, who was brought in from the Seattle Mariners last season, could develop into a really strong player for a Rays team that is looking to get back to the playoffs in 2025.

A general view of a Tampa Bay Rays hat and glove during the seventh inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in 2023.
A general view of a Tampa Bay Rays hat and glove during the seventh inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in 2023. / Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
If the Tampa Bay Rays are going to make the playoffs in 2025, they are going to do it on the strength of their player development group. The Rays are known as one of the more frugal organizations in the sport, but they are extremely good at developing talent and extremely savvy in the area of player acquisition.

And according to Baseball America, they may have struck gold again with outfield prospect Aidan Smith. Smith came over in 2024 as part of the trade that sent Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners, and the outlet says he has a chance to break out in 2025.

While he may not have been as highly touted as other players in the Mariners’ 2023 draft class, Smith is trending upward this spring. The reports on Smith adding muscle and impressing during camp make him a smart bet to break out in 2025. He has a good blend of plate discipline, bat-to-ball skills and projectable power. He’s also plus runner with above-average-to-plus defensive ability in the outfield. Smith is a true five-tool prospect and one who could blossom into a Top 100 prospect in the coming months. 

Smith is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Rays' organization, according to MLB.com. He's 20 years old and is a former fourth-round pick of the Mariners out of the Texas high school ranks.

He hit .288 last season between the two systems, connecting on 11 home runs and driving in 53.

MLB Pipeline estimates that he'll make his major league debut in 2027. The minor league season begins on April 4 for most affiliates, with Triple-A beginning on March 28.

