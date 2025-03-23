Seattle Mariners Get Huge Relief as Victor Robles Escapes Serious Injury
The Seattle Mariners have dodged a major injury scare with regards to outfielder Victor Robles, who left Saturday's game early after being hit by a pitch in the right hand.
According to M's Insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710, the X-rays on Robles's hand were negative. He's not playing on Sunday but will take swings in the cage.
Robles, 27, came to the Mariners last June and became a fan-favorite once he was inserted into the lineup regularly. Over his 77 games, he hit .328 and stole 30 bases. The Mariners plan to use him at the top of the order this year and he will start in right field. He will pair with Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena to make up one of the more dynamic outfields in baseball this year.
The Mariners will finish out Cactus League play on Sunday and Monday before heading north for the opener. The M's are coming off a season that saw them go 85-77 and miss the playoffs by just one game for a second straight year. However, given that the Astros have lost Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman this offseason, expectations are certainly high that the M's can win their first division title since 2001.
The Mariners will open up the regular season on Thursday against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. It's a four-game series between the two division rivals before the M's welcome the Detroit Tigers to town.
Seattle has 18 of its first 30 games at home.
