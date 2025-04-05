Former Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Signs Minor League Deal with New York Yankees
The New York Yankees agreed to a minor league deal on Friday with veteran Cooper Hummel. The report came from Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
Utilityman Cooper Hummel and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a minor league deal, sources tell ESPN. Hummel, 30, elected free agency after being DFA’d and will report to AAA. A switch hitter, Hummel would make $820K if he’s in the big leagues, as Yankees need a RH bat.
Hummel has appeared in three different major league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Mariners acquired him before the 2023 season in a deal for former Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis, but it didn't work out in Seattle. He played just 10 games at the big-league level, hitting .087. He played six games with the Houston Astros in 2024, going 0-for-8.
He's fared better in the minor leagues, hitting .266 over parts of eight seasons. He has 66 minor league home runs, including 10 with Triple-A Sugar Land last season. He hit 17 back in 2019 for Double-A Biloxi.
The Yankees are off to an excellent 5-2 start on the season and they will continue their season on Saturday afternoon on the road at the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees and they are continuing their season against the Syraucse Mets on Saturday.
Hummel was not in the lineup and does not yet appear on the team's official roster.
Those two teams will finish out their series on Sunday.
