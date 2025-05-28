Former Seattle Mariners' Trade Piece Hits Walk-Off at Triple-A, Continuing Excellent Season
Former Seattle Mariners' trade acquisition Dominic Canzone continued his awesome season at Triple-A on Tuesday night, hitting a walk-off double for Tacoma against Salt Lake City.
Tied 3-3 in the ninth inning, Canzone rifled a shot to the right-centerfield gap, scoring Harry Ford all the way from first base.
Canzone, 27, was acquired by the M's in the 2023 deal that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks. A lifetime .206 hitter at the big-league level, he's hitting .279 this season at Tacoma with 12 homers, 30 RBIs and 25 runs scored. He's also carrying a .324 on-base percentage.
While the numbers are certainly intriguing, the organization doesn't necessarily have room for him at the big-league level right now. Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Leody Taveras are entrenched in the outfield, with Dylan Moore and Miles Mastrobuoni able to play out there. Furthermore, Victor Robles is slated to be back from injury in the second half of the season, and Luke Raley could be back in mid-June. As a result, Canzone finds himself relegated to a depth role in the organization, and there's even a chance he could be expendable at the trade deadline if the M's are looking for help.
The Rainiers will be back in action on Wednesday night, while the Mariners continue a series with the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park.
The M's enter play at 30-23 and in first place in the American League West. First pitch against the Nationals will take place at 6:40 p.m. PT as George Kirby makes his second start of the season.
