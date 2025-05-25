Seattle Mariners' All-Star Closer Nearing Impressive and Historic Milestone
Entering play on Sunday, Seattle Mariners' closer Andres Munoz is on a run unlike any other pitcher in baseball. Through 23 appearances and 22.2 innings, he's yet to allow an earned run. With 17 saves, Munoz also has 28 strikeouts.
Just recently, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney made the case for him as the best reliever in baseball, and ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides provided evidence to support that.
Well, Munoz is also on the verge of a career milestone and some special baseball history, according to Mariners PR:
...with his next strikeout, Muñoz will become the 6th relief pitcher since 2020 to reach 300+ career strikeouts before he turns 27-years-old?...he would join elite company which includes Edwin Díaz, Roberto Osuna, Miguel Castro, Josh Hader and Emmanuel Clase...45 relievers in MLB history have reached 300 career strikeouts at age 26-or-younger, with Muñoz's 2.38 career ERA ranking 11th-best among the bunch.
A six-year veteran, Munoz has been with the Mariners since the 2020 season. Acquired from the San Diego Padres in that season, he's gone 11-20 lifetime with a 2.38 ERA. He's struck out those 299 batters in just 219.2 innings. He became the main closer for the M's in 2023 after the organization traded Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 29-22 and 2.5 games up on the Houston Astros in the American League West. The two teams will play at 11:10 a.m. PT.
Luis Castillo pitches for the Mariners, entering with a 4-3 record and a 3.20 ERA. Colton Gordon (0-0, 5.59 ERA) will pitch for Houston.
