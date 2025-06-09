Former Solid Seattle Mariners Outfielder Signs MiLB Deal with Division Rival

The #Angels have signed OF Ben Gamel to a minor league deal, he has been assigned to AAA @SaltLakeBees.



Gamel, 33, last appeared in the big leagues last season with the Mets and Astros where he had a .247/.384/.333/.717 slash line with 1 HR and 4 RBI's.



Gamel will provide the… pic.twitter.com/HILpfFlDYu