Former Solid Seattle Mariners Outfielder Signs MiLB Deal with Division Rival
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel has latched on with the Los Angeles Angels, agreeing to a minor league deal.
Gamel, 33, has played for the New York Yankees, Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Houston Astros over his nine-year career. He spent part of 2016-2018 with the M's, hitting .270 in 262 games. He's spent more time with the Mariners than anyone else in his career.
He also had 13 homers and 83 RBI for Seattle. He provided solid defense in the outfield.
He signed a major league deal with the Astros this past offseason, but did not appear in a game. He's spent 17 games in Triple-A with the Tigers, where he hit .272 with four RBIs and two stolen bases.
At this point, the odds seem stacked against Gamel receiving another major-league opportunity, unless he's the beneficiary of an injury or a trade at the big-league level. The Angels currently have Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Matthew Lugo, Kyren Paris and Chris Taylor as outfielders on the 40-man roster. Gustavo Campero is also there, though he is injured.
The Angels enter play on Monday at 30-34 and in fourth place in the American League West. Soler and Ward could be traded at the trade deadline, which could open up an opportunity for Gamel.
As for the Mariners, they enter play at 33-31 and 2.5 games back in the American League West. They'll play the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. PT.
