Former Toronto Blue Jays Starter Inks Minor League Deal with Kansas City Royals
Veteran right-hander Ross Stripling signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. He'll now head to spring training with the hope of making the roster.
While not a flashy signing, this is a no-risk move for the Royals. Stripling, 35, comes in with a pedigree and a real resume.
A nine-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, he's started 129 games in his career. He's also made 119 bullpen appearances, showing he has the versatility to do whatever Kansas City may ask of him.
He's 40-54 for his career with a 4.17 ERA. Stripling burst onto the scene with the Dodgers in 2016 and then made the All-Star Game for Los Angeles in 2018 as he went 8-6 with a 3.02 ERA.
He moved onto Toronto for part of 2020 and then 2021 and 2022, winning 10 games for the Jays as they got to the playoffs in that final season. He's coming off a tough season for the A's in which he went 2-11 with a 6.01 ERA.
The Royals figure to be close to set in the rotation, so Stripling is likely battling for a bullpen spot. Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and MIchael Wacha occupy the top three in the rotation with others like Kyle Wright and Kris Bubic in the mix for spots.
Kansas City is coming off a year that saw them advance to the ALDS. They finished second in the American League Central but were eliminated by the Yankees in that round.
