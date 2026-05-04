Giants Ask Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge to Provide Spark Amid Slow Start

The San Francisco Giants have one of the worst records in the majors right now at 13-21. As a result, the front office isn't wasting any time trying to inject new life into the lineup by reportedly calling up one of the team's top prospects.

First baseman Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 20 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be promoted before the Giants' game on Monday against the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports, including the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. The 21-year-old is hitting .333 so far this year for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, going 38-for-114 at the plate with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 30 games.

Entering Monday's action, the Giants have scored the fewest runs (106) in the entire league and rank last in homers with just 19. If Eldridge is officially called up, San Francisco will undoubtedly hope the 6-foot-7 slugger can help improve some of those offensive numbers, as well as the current trajectory of the team as a whole.

Bryce Eldridge might not be the only Giants prospect getting promoted

Mar 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Jesus Rodriguez against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eldridge made his big league debut last year, going 3-for-28 at the plate in 10 games played for San Francisco. The Giants obviously hope things will go better for the 21-year-old this time around. And all the pressure of trying to help the team turn around its season may not fall solely on the shoulders of the lefty-swinging first baseman.

The Giants are also reportedly expected to call up catcher Jesús Rodríguez, San Francisco's No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old was a part of the deal at last year's trade deadline that sent hard-throwing reliever Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees. So far this season, Rodríguez is hitting .330 with two homers, 14 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 24 Triple-A games.

San Francisco has multiple star players who are struggling offensively to begin the season. Rafael Devers is hitting .214 with just two home runs, while Willy Adames has a .195 batting average and only three homers so far in 2026. In fact, no player on the team has more than four long balls at the start of May. If Eldridge and Rodríguez are officially promoted, the Giants will be looking for the two prospects to be a big part of the answer to the team's early-season struggles.