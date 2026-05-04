Top 5 Most Disappointing Stars Through First Month of MLB Season
Few things are surer signs of Major League Baseball teams getting off to slow starts than their stars not performing as expected.
This season, it seems like more big names are struggling out of the gates than usual, so we thought it might be useful to point out the five most surprising slow starters, all of whom could be holding back their teams from reaching their expected heights.
We'll exclude players on the injured list, which means no Garrett Crochet, who was a major contributor to the Boston Red Sox's slow start. Fear not -- you'll see one of his teammates to make sure that club has representation.
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5. Jarren Duran - Red Sox OF
Duran hit two home runs in this weekend's series, so there was a case to remove him from the list in the 11th hour. But it's somewhat shocking how quickly this 29-year-old has gone from the best player on the Red Sox to a guy everyone seems to be circling as a candidate to be shipped off at the trade deadline.
4. Bo Bichette- New York Mets 3B/SS
The Mets were a team that realistically could have had 10 representatives on this list, but Bichette takes the cake due to the significance of the contract he signed. New York was banking on its newcomers to start hot and guide this team back to October, and Bichette's 71 OPS+ is doing just the opposite.
3. Alec Bohm - Philadelphia Phillies 3B
Bohm almost isn't enough of a "star" to make this list, but only two years ago, he was on the National League All-Star team and participating in the Home Run Derby. And with the second-worst OPS among qualified hitters at .443, he's actively hurting the Phillies' chances to win every day at this point.
2. Rafael Devers - San Francisco Giants 1B/DH
Giants fans have to be horribly frustrated with their team's lack of offensive production, and Devers has been the most underwhelming hitter on the team. It's not just the .562 OPS and career-high 30.7% strikeout rate -- most of his underlying metrics are setting off alarm bells.
1. Fernando Tatís Jr. - San Diego Padres OF/2B
Tatís might not have the lowest WAR total of anyone on the list, but his homerless first month is the subject of more consternation than any other statistic we've referenced. If he can't get his act together soon, his star status will officially disappear; plenty are already calling it into question.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com