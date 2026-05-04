Top 5 Most Disappointing Stars Through First Month of MLB Season

Few things are surer signs of Major League Baseball teams getting off to slow starts than their stars not performing as expected.

This season, it seems like more big names are struggling out of the gates than usual, so we thought it might be useful to point out the five most surprising slow starters, all of whom could be holding back their teams from reaching their expected heights.

We'll exclude players on the injured list, which means no Garrett Crochet, who was a major contributor to the Boston Red Sox's slow start. Fear not -- you'll see one of his teammates to make sure that club has representation.

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5. Jarren Duran - Red Sox OF

Apr 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox centre fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a broken bat ground out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Duran hit two home runs in this weekend's series, so there was a case to remove him from the list in the 11th hour. But it's somewhat shocking how quickly this 29-year-old has gone from the best player on the Red Sox to a guy everyone seems to be circling as a candidate to be shipped off at the trade deadline.

4. Bo Bichette- New York Mets 3B/SS

May 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) looks on after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Mets were a team that realistically could have had 10 representatives on this list, but Bichette takes the cake due to the significance of the contract he signed. New York was banking on its newcomers to start hot and guide this team back to October, and Bichette's 71 OPS+ is doing just the opposite.

3. Alec Bohm - Philadelphia Phillies 3B

Bohm almost isn't enough of a "star" to make this list, but only two years ago, he was on the National League All-Star team and participating in the Home Run Derby. And with the second-worst OPS among qualified hitters at .443, he's actively hurting the Phillies' chances to win every day at this point.

2. Rafael Devers - San Francisco Giants 1B/DH

May 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) reacts during the seventh inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Giants fans have to be horribly frustrated with their team's lack of offensive production, and Devers has been the most underwhelming hitter on the team. It's not just the .562 OPS and career-high 30.7% strikeout rate -- most of his underlying metrics are setting off alarm bells.

1. Fernando Tatís Jr. - San Diego Padres OF/2B

Tatís might not have the lowest WAR total of anyone on the list, but his homerless first month is the subject of more consternation than any other statistic we've referenced. If he can't get his act together soon, his star status will officially disappear; plenty are already calling it into question.