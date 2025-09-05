Top Mariners Prospect Closing In On Impressive Feat After Latest Big Game
The Seattle Mariners are in the thick of the American League playoff picture, and right now, their sole focus involves finding their way into the postseason. However, you can bet the front office has one eye looking towards the future, especially with one of their top prospects, Tai Peete, continuing to make waves in the minors.
Peete was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, and he has quickly established himself as one of the team's top prospects. Heading into the final month of the season, Peete is ranked the Mariners' No. 12 overall prospect according to MLB.com, and at just 19 years old, he still has a lot of room for growth.
In 2025, Peete has spent the entire year at High-A, and he is putting together a strong campaign. Heading into play on Friday, Peete was hitting .217 with 18 home runs, 60 RBIs and 25 stolen bases, and after smacking his 19th homer in his latest game, he's now one big fly away from joining the 20/20 club.
Mariners farm system continues to prove just how loaded it is
In a perfect world, Peete's .217 batting average would be a bit higher, but he still has a lot of time to right the ship in that area. Considering how he's already proven to have plus speed and power, while also playing solid defense in the outfield this season, there's a lot to like about what Peete is doing currently.
On any other team, Peete would likely be a much more hyped prospect, but that's just a testament to the strength of Seattle's farm system. They currently have nine players in MLB.com's list of top 100 prospects, with Colt Emerson leading the way at No. 11.
The minor league season is close to coming to an end, but it looks like Peete is intent on going out with a bang. With a 20/20 season in his sights, look for Peete to achieve this impressive feat in the coming days, as it wouldn't be a surprise to continue hearing about him as he works his way through Seattle's farm system.
