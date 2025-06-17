Minor League Baseball

Key Member of Boston Red Sox to Begin Minor League Rehab Assignment After Injury

Wilyer Abreu, on the injured list with an oblique strain, will be in the lineup for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 12.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 12. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Boston Red Sox outfielder and 2024 Gold Glove winner Wilyer Abreu will be on the lineup on Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester as he works back from a strained oblique.

According to Tyler MIlliken of the Section 10 podcast and 98.5 The Sports Hub, he'll be DH'ing and batting second.

Wilyer Abreu starts his rehab assignment tonight with the WooSox. He’ll be at DH and batting second.

The goal has been for him to be ready by Friday for the Giants series.

Once Abreu is ready to return to the Red Sox' lineup, there will be big questions for Boston about its roster construction. With Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Abreu and Roman Anthony, the team figures to use one of them at designated hitter and three in the outfield, but then what happens when Masataka Yoshida is ready to return?

We just spoke to Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast:

Yeah, ​I ​still ​think ​there's ​another ​move. ​I ​do, ​because ​Roman ​Anthony's ​an ​outfielder ​and ​you ​still ​got ​three outfielders ​who ​are ​set ​in ​their ​spot. ​I ​think ​Abreu is the one. ​I ​don't ​think ​you ​trade ​Duran. ​I ​think, ​especially ​after ​the ​trade ​of ​Devers, ​Duran ​is ​an ​important ​part ​of ​the ​leadership ​group ​of ​the ​team. He's ​almost ​29 ​now. ​He's ​not ​young ​guy ​anymore ​and ​he's ​become an ​electrifying ​player, ​but ​he has ​become ​a ​really ​important ​leader ​for ​the ​young ​guys ​who ​come ​up ​behind ​him. ​So ​I ​think ​for ​a ​number ​of ​reasons, ​you ​don't ​trade ​him. ​Again, ​I ​wouldn't ​have ​thought ​you ​trade ​Devers, ​so ​take ​all ​this ​with ​a ​grain ​of ​salt, ​but ​Rafaela ​is ​as ​good ​a ​center ​fielder ​defensively ​as ​there ​is ​in ​the ​game ​right ​now. ​And ​he's ​hitting ​again, ​or ​he's ​hitting ​finally. ​Abreu, ​I ​think ​that'd ​be ​the ​guy, ​you'd ​be ​selling ​high: ​Gold ​Glove ​last ​year, ​he's ​hitting ​well ​this ​year, ​he's ​got ​a ​little ​oblique ​thing, they ​don't ​think ​it's ​a ​big ​deal. ​So ​I ​think ​Abreu ​is ​a ​guy ​who ​could ​easily ​get ​dealt.

Abreu, 25, is hitting .245 this season with a .321 on-base percentage. He's got 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

The Red Sox will play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. You can listen to the full Tom Caron interview in the podcast player below:

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

