Key Member of Boston Red Sox to Begin Minor League Rehab Assignment After Injury
Boston Red Sox outfielder and 2024 Gold Glove winner Wilyer Abreu will be on the lineup on Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester as he works back from a strained oblique.
According to Tyler MIlliken of the Section 10 podcast and 98.5 The Sports Hub, he'll be DH'ing and batting second.
Wilyer Abreu starts his rehab assignment tonight with the WooSox. He’ll be at DH and batting second.
The goal has been for him to be ready by Friday for the Giants series.
Once Abreu is ready to return to the Red Sox' lineup, there will be big questions for Boston about its roster construction. With Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Abreu and Roman Anthony, the team figures to use one of them at designated hitter and three in the outfield, but then what happens when Masataka Yoshida is ready to return?
We just spoke to Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast:
Yeah, I still think there's another move. I do, because Roman Anthony's an outfielder and you still got three outfielders who are set in their spot. I think Abreu is the one. I don't think you trade Duran. I think, especially after the trade of Devers, Duran is an important part of the leadership group of the team. He's almost 29 now. He's not young guy anymore and he's become an electrifying player, but he has become a really important leader for the young guys who come up behind him. So I think for a number of reasons, you don't trade him. Again, I wouldn't have thought you trade Devers, so take all this with a grain of salt, but Rafaela is as good a center fielder defensively as there is in the game right now. And he's hitting again, or he's hitting finally. Abreu, I think that'd be the guy, you'd be selling high: Gold Glove last year, he's hitting well this year, he's got a little oblique thing, they don't think it's a big deal. So I think Abreu is a guy who could easily get dealt.
Abreu, 25, is hitting .245 this season with a .321 on-base percentage. He's got 13 homers and 32 RBIs.
The Red Sox will play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. You can listen to the full Tom Caron interview in the podcast player below:
Related MLB Stories
BANANA BALL IS DANGEROUS?: Sean Casey, who is in the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame, tore his hamstring during an appearance with the Savannah Bananas this weekend. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ON A ROLL: At the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen, making more history this past weekend. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT WINNER?: If Tarik Skubal wins the Cy Young, he'll be the first repeat winner of the award in a quarter century. CLICK HERE: