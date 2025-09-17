Guardians Pitching Prospect Takes Home Impressive Honor For 2025 Dominance
The Cleveland Guardians are still making a push to return to the postseason for the third time in the last four years. They won 92 games last year and advanced to the ALCS after winning the American League Central. They have been able to find talent in drafts and develop them into quality Major League players for several years, while also supplementing their roster with solid players from outside the organization.
They have plenty of exciting prospects down in their farm system, and some of them have put together very strong 2025 seasons. This could ultimately set the stage for more success in the future.
Pitching prospect Josh Hartle performed well at High-A Lake County and even took home a very special honor. Rob Terranova of MLB.com listed the winners of the major awards and All-Stars at the High-A level, and Hartle was the Midwest League Pitcher of the Year.
"After being selected in the third round of the 2024 Draft by the Pirates, the lefty made his pro debut in what was his lone appearance that year -- lasting just 1 2/3 frames after surrendering four runs on five hits and a walk. That December, Pittsburgh sent Hartle to Cleveland in a deal for Spencer Horwitz. In his first full-season, the 22-year-old sparkled in the Midwest League, posting a 10-2 mark with a 2.35 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a .195 average against and 100 strikeouts over 103 1/3 innings. The Guardians' No. 24 prospect was promoted to Double-A on Aug. 21," Terranova wrote.
Hartle even briefly pitched at Double-A Akron this year and might be ready to take the next step to that level again in 2026. But he went 10-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 24 starts in the minors this year and logged 113 1/3 innings. He also struck out 107 batters and averaged 8.5 per nine innings.
The future is bright for the former Wake Forest product, and if he can follow up his 2025 season with more success, he might be able to get back to Double-A and even make the jump to Triple-A at some point in 2026. He has risen quickly since being drafted.
It will be interesting to see what comes next for the 22-year-old left-hander and what he'll be able to accomplish in the future.
