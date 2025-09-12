Guardians Prospect Could Be Sidelined With Oblique Injury
The Cleveland Guardians are red-hot and still have a fighting chance to reach the postseason as an American League Wild Card team. They were sellers at the trade deadline, choosing to focus on the future with their moves. They have some very intriguing young players on their roster and in their farm system.
Second baseman Travis Bazzana is their top prospect, and he has put together a very strong season at three minor league levels. Unfortunately, he may be on the shelf very soon. According to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Bazzana left Thursday's game with an apparent injury.
This is a major blow for the Guardians, who have been eager to see what Bazzana can do early in his professional career.
Guardians Top Prospect Exits With Injury
"The first overall pick in the 2024 Draft exited Thursday's game before the bottom of the fifth inning with left oblique soreness, a source tells MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. Bazzana made a leaping grab at second base in the fourth inning, and his spot in the lineup did not come up in the top of the fifth. The Australian native previously missed nearly two months on the injured list this summer because of an internal right oblique strain."
Bazzana was drafted out of Oregon State University in 2024. He played three years in college before being taken by the Guardians in the first round of last year's draft.
In 84 games this year, the 23-year-old infielder is hitting .245/.389/.424 with nine home runs, 39 RBI, 12 stolen bases and an .813 OPS.
So far, he appears to be profiling more as a contact hitter than a power threat, although he hit 28 home runs at Oregon State in 2024 before being drafted. He can play a little outfield in addition to second base.
The Guardians are high on Bazzana, and he had shown some important signs of progress in the minor leagues this year. If he can get healthy soon, he might have a shot to crack the Major League roster as some point and make his debut in 2026.
Cleveland is sending eight prospects to the Arizona Fall League at the end of the season. Bazzana will not be joining them this year, but he has shown promise and will be an interesting player to watch next season. We'll see if he can get healthy in time to return this year.
