Guardians' Top Prospect Travis Bazzana Heating Up at Plate in Triple-A

The Cleveland Guardians' top prospect, infielder Travis Bazzana, seems to be finding his groove over his past few Triple-A games.

Bazzana, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect for 2026, hit his second home run of the 2026 minor league season on Thursday. The 2024 first-overall draft pick smoked a solo shot 110.1 mph for his second homer in his last four games with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. The lefty-swinging infielder now has a four-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games.

The 23-year-old is 25-for-88 at the plate in 22 minor league games this year. He also has a .406 on-base percentage and a .906 OPS. After dealing with an oblique injury during his first season in the minors last year, it looks like Bazzana is now starting to flash the potential that made him such a highly touted prospect.

How long will the Guardians keep Travis Bazzana in the minors?

Columbus Clippers’ Travis Bazzana holds the ball during practice at Huntington Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though they're only 26 games into the MLB season, the Guardians are currently 14-12 and tied for first place in the American League Central. So, as things stand, there doesn't seem to be an immediate need to rush Bazzana up to the majors, especially with just 133 minor league games under his belt so far. But still, it's undeniable that the young infielder could provide a massive boost to Cleveland's lineup if he continues his recent offensive success in Triple-A.

It's easy for fans to get excited about top prospects when they're producing, but there's also no guarantee that minor league results will immediately translate to the majors. Take, for example, one of Bazzana's fellow 2024 first-round picks, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin. Baseball's No. 1 prospect entering the 2026 season is 12-for-66 at the plate in his first 19 big league games after dominating in the minors.

Griffin and Bazzana will likely always be compared to one another throughout their careers as two top-10 picks in the same draft class. Regardless, Cleveland is seemingly choosing to allow their top prospect to continue his development in the minors for now. But if Bazzana keeps swinging a hot bat in Triple-A, it might not be too long before the Guardians call him up to the big leagues.