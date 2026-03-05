Guardians' Top Prospect Travis Bazzana Leaves Lasting Impression in WBC Debut

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is officially underway, and one of the top prospects in baseball is already putting on a show.

Travis Bazzana, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 overall prospect for 2026, played a key role in Australia's 3-0 win against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Guardians' top prospect went 2-for-4 out of the lead-off spot for Australia with a 102.8 mph single in the third inning and a majestic 383-foot solo home run in the seventh. The young second baseman even contributed on defense, most notably with a diving play to his left in the fourth inning.

Bazzana's next opportunity to represent his country will come on Thursday night when Australia takes on a 0-1 Czechia team that lost to Korea 11-4 in its first WBC Pool C matchup. And based on his WBC debut, Guardians and Australian fans alike probably can't wait to see what he has in store for his encore.

How Travis Bazzana's WBC performance could impact Guardians in 2026

Feb 19, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (72) during media day in Goodyear. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Even in a small sample size, Bazzana has made enough noise this spring to stake his claim on a major league roster spot. The 23-year-old also clobbered a 423-foot home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of Cleveland's spring training games last month. But even with standout performances in spring training and the WBC, the Guardians may exercise caution in terms of considering when to promote the 2024 first-overall draft pick to the big leagues.

Bazzana has only played one full season in the minors so far. He also has just 51 games at Double-A and 26 at Triple-A under his belt, in part because he missed significant time last year due to an oblique injury. And that injury could have adversely affected his numbers at the plate in 2025 since the lefty-swinging infielder hit .245 with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases in 84 games across three minor league levels.

But the Guardians are a team that could desperately use more offensive production from someone in their lineup besides José Ramírez. While it seems most likely that Bazzana will head to Triple-A for the start of the 2026 season, more impressive showings in the WBC with Australia could force Cleveland to reconsider.