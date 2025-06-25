Here's How Seattle Mariners Top Prospects Fared in Double-A Debuts
After being promoted from High-A Everett to Double-A Arkansas on Monday, Seattle Mariners top prospects Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes made their Double-A debuts on Tuesday with the Arkansas Travelers.
The Travelers won 11-1 as Montes went 0-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI. Arroyo was 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored.
Montes, 20, is the No. 31 prospect in the majors, per MLB Pipeline and he's moved into the No. 2 spot organizationally, even ahead of Cole Young, who is currently in the majors with the M's. He put together a great campaign at Everett, hitting .268 with 18 homers and 50 RBIs. He helped the AquaSox win the Northwest League's first half title. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
As for Arroyo, he's also 20 years old and projected for a 2026 call-up. He hit .269 for Everett with 15 homers and 39 RBIs. He also stole three bases. The Travelers won the Texas League title last season and will have a chance to repeat again with this kind of talent coming onto the roster.
Both of them are part of nine M's players in the MLB Top 100 alongside Young, Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo, Ryan Sloan, Jurragenlo Cijntje, Harry Ford and Felnin Celesten.
There's a likelihood that Emerson will join them at Double-A soon, and Cijntje could be up later in the season.
As for the Mariners, they enter play on Wednesday at 41-37. They'll take on the Twins at 4:40 p.m. PT.
