High-A Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Recognized For Stellar Month
The Seattle Mariners pitching prospects have received a good share of praise this season. And a draft pick from three years ago got his own share of flowers recently
An MLB.com article written by Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo published Wednesday highlighted all 30 teams' hottest minor league pitcher in May.
Seattle's top two draft picks from 2024, Jurrangelo Cijntje (first round) and Ryan Sloan (second round) have both had solid months. But it was the Mariners' fourth-round pick from 2022, Ashton Izzi, that was featured in the article.
Here's what Dykstra, Callis and Mayo had to say about Izzi:
Izzi’s ramp up to start the year was slowed and he wasn’t sent out to High-A Everett until May, so this last month was his first competitive action at the level. So far, so good, as the 2022 fourth-rounder has allowed just three earned runs on 12 hits and six walks over 14 innings. He’s struck out 17 in that time period and capped it off with five innings -- his longest outing of the year -- of shutout ball his last time out.
Izzi is in the middle of his first season in High-A ball with the Everett AquaSox. On top of his 17 strikeouts in 14 innings over four starts, the 21-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA.
Izzi (No. 19 Mariners prospect, per MLB Pipeline) has been consistent since making his pro debut in the Arizona Complex League in 2023. In 2024 with the Single-A Modesto Nuts, Izzi posted a 2.85 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched across 26 starts.
Izzi was drafted straight out of high school in 2022. The 6-foot-3 righty doesn't have plus-grades on any of his tools aside from his fastball, according to his scouting report on Baseball Savant. But his consistency might be the key for him to advance within Seattle's farm system.
