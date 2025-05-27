Seattle Mariners Outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. Named California League POTW
A Seattle Mariners outfield prospect received an incredible honor after accomplishing a rare feat.
Curtis Washington Jr. was named the California League Player of The Week on Monday. He won the award for a stretch from May 19-25 where he hit .385 with six runs, four doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBIs with the Single-A Modesto Nuts. Washington hit for the cycle in the Nuts' 10-3 win against the Inland Empire 66ers on May 23. He went 5-for-6 with three runs, two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs.
The 25-year-old is in the middle of his best season as a professional ball player. He's scored 30 runs and has hit 12 doubles, three triples, two homers and 18 RBIs in 37 games. He's slashed .364/.435/.550 with a .985 OPS.
Entering Monday, Washington has scored 16 runs and has hit eight doubles, two triples, two homers, eight RBIs with a slash line of .369/.431/.646 with a 1.077 OPS in 17 games in May.
Washington was selected by Seattle in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Purdue. He made his professional debut the same year he was drafted. He's yet to play more than 57 games in a single season. His best year came in 2024. He played 51 games that year — three in the Arizona Complex League, 44 with Modesto, two with the High-A Everett AquaSox and two with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He slashed .220/.287/.321 with a .608 OPS in 2024.
Washington is well on his way to smashing his previous single-season numbers, and he's on pace to do it across a whole season. At his current trajectory, he could get more eyes on him and raise his standing within the organization.
