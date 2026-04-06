How Angels' Hard-Throwing Prospect George Klassen Pitched in MLB Debut

The Los Angeles Angels made a relatively unexpected decision on Sunday when they called up one of the team's top pitching prospects for his first major league start. And while it wasn't the longest outing, right-handed pitcher George Klassen still gave Angels fans a glimpse at what he could bring to the rotation in the future.

Klassen, Los Angeles' No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, seemingly was a last-minute pivot for the Angels after Sunday's scheduled starter, right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson, was scratched due to illness. That set the stage for the 24-year-old's big league debut against the Seattle Mariners. The young righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and five walks, while striking out four in a game the Angels eventually won 8-7 in 11 innings.

The high walk total stands out in the box score, but that could likely be at least partially attributed to the natural nerves and jitters associated with an MLB debut. Klassen recorded his first out in the majors when Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh weakly grounded out on a first-pitch changeup. The 24-year-old then followed that up by collecting his first big league strikeout when he got three-time All-Star Julio Rodríguez to whiff on an 89.7 mph slider.

What's next for Angels' George Klassen in 2026?

Apr 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher George Klassen (58) fields the ground ball of Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As things stand, it seems like this was most likely a spot start for Klassen. While the Angels didn't announce an official roster move after Sunday's game, it wouldn't be surprising if the young righty returned to the minors to continue his development. The 2023 sixth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies did only have two Triple-A starts under his belt before his MLB debut, after all.

In his only other regular-season outing this year, Klassen tossed 4 2/3 innings for the Salt Lake Bees, giving up one earned run on six hits, while notably not walking a single hitter and striking out five. The hard-throwing righty had 47 walks in 108 2/3 innings pitched last year across Double-A and Triple-A, and 46 walks in 93 minor league innings in 2024.

With that in mind, it'd make sense if the Angels sent Klassen back to Triple-A to continue working on his command. But the young hurler still gave Los Angeles fans a brief preview of the potential upside he could add to the team's starting pitching staff down the road.