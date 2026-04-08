How Brewers Pitching Prospect Shane Drohan Fared in First MLB Start

After left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan was drafted in the fifth round in 2020 by the Boston Red Sox, he likely often thought about the day he'd make his big league debut at Fenway Park. Part of that potential dream became a reality on Wednesday, but with the southpaw pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers instead.

Drohan, Milwaukee's No. 25 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, wasn't necessarily hit hard in his major league debut, but he struggled with control. The 27-year-old threw 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out two in the Brewers' 5-0 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. Coincidentally, Drohan recorded his first big league strikeout against Caleb Durbin, one of the players Boston acquired when they sent the lefty to Milwaukee in February.

The Red Sox did all of their damage against the rookie in his 32-pitch third inning. Ceddanne Rafaela started the frame with a single to left field, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed that up with a bunt base hit. After a Roman Anthony groundout, Andruw Monasterio walked, then Drohan issued a free pass to Willson Contreras with the bases loaded. A Wilyer Abreu single that ricocheted off second baseman David Hamilton and a Trevor Story sacrifice fly plated two more runs for Boston. The lefty then walked Durbin, and his day was done after that. Reliever Grant Anderson came in and got the final out of the inning to leave three Boston runners stranded and close the book on Drohan's MLB debut.

Brewers likely looking for improved command in Shane Drohan's next outing

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drohan was called up to the majors by Milwaukee on Monday, replacing injured reliever Jared Koenig on the Brewers' active roster. It's unclear if the 27-year-old will stick around in the big leagues beyond Wednesday or if the Brewers will look to add a fresh arm to their pitching staff. But either way, one main takeaway from Drohan's debut is that he'll have to work on his command.

The southpaw only threw 28 strikes out of his 63 total pitches in his MLB debut. And according to Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg, that marks the second-worst strike percentage for a Milwaukee hurler in an outing with a minimum of 50 pitches thrown since 2008. Whether his next appearance comes on a big league mound or in the minors, the Brewers will likely hope to see their prospect be a little more efficient moving forward.