How Chicago White Sox Prospects Performed In Futures Game
The 2025 MLB All-Star Week began Saturday with the Futures Game, featuring some of baseball's top prospects. It'll continue over the next three days with the MLB Draft on Sunday, Home Run Derby on Monday and All-Star Game on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
The National League Futures team came away with a 4-2 win in seven innings, with all four runs coming in the the fourth. Unfortunately for the White Sox, all the damage came against their No. 1 prospect, Noah Schultz.
The 6-foot-10 left-handed pitcher entered with a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. He gave up a first-pitch single to Dodgers prospect Zyhir Hope, who connected with Schultz's sinker on the high and inside corner and hit a ground ball up the middle. In the next at-bat, Brewers prospect Jesus Made hit a ground ball that deflected off of Schultz for an infield single.
Schultz left a slider over the plate on a 1-1 count to Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula, who drove it 416 feet over the right center field fence with a 108.5 mph exit velocity for a three-run home run. That turned a 2-0 lead for the AL Futures team into a 3-2 deficit, and led to De Paula being named Futures Game MVP. Schultz got the next batter to a 2-2 count, but Diamondbacks prospect LuJames Groover reached below the zone for a changeup and reached on an infield single.
Schultz retired the next two batters, a soft ground out by Phillies prospect Eduardo Tait induced by a slider and a hard-hit fly out by Cardinals prospect JJ Wetherholt to center field. That was it for Schultz, who was credited with the loss and finished with 0.2 innings, four hits, four earned runs, zero walks and zero strikeouts.
Fellow White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery joined Schultz in the Futures game. He was the starting left fielder and hit second in the AL Futures lineup. In three pitches, Montgomery struck out looking on an inside fastball in his first at-bat.
He grounded out softly to the pitcher on an inside sweeper his next time up, but that was enough to bring home a run from third base and give the AL Futures team a 1-0 lead in the third. He put a charge into an elevated changeup in his next at-bat, but it was caught by the left fielder. Montgomery, the White Sox No. 4 prospect, finished 0-for-3 with an RBI, a ground out, a fly out and a strikeout.
It wasn't a great day for the White Sox prospects, but it's only one game in a long journey to the majors.
