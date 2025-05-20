Minor League Baseball

How Much Does Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Get to Pay Attention to Minor Leagues?

The Mariners have a lot of solid things happening in the minors, including switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who just won the Pitcher of the Week in the Northwest League, but how much does he get to focus on the organization as a whole? He answered that question on Monday.

Brady Farkas

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Jurrangelo Cijntje after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the 15th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum in 2024.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Jurrangelo Cijntje after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the 15th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum in 2024. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners have already had several success stories in the minor leagues in 2025, including switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje winning the Pitcher of the Week in the High-A Northwest League on Monday, and Victor Labrada winning the Hitter of the Week in the Double-A Texas League.

But given the time demands and focus needed to run a major-league team, how much does M's manager Dan Wilson get to pay attention to what's happening down on the farm?

When asked before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Wilson had this to say:

Yeah, ​I ​mean, ​I ​think ​spending ​several ​years ​in ​player ​development, ​you ​do ​keep ​an ​ear ​out ​on ​what's ​going ​on ​down ​there. ​And ​certainly, ​there's ​a ​lot ​of ​exciting ​things ​that ​are ​happening ​in ​the ​minor ​leagues ​with ​us, ​and ​we ​have a lot of very talented ​position ​players. ​We ​have ​a ​lot ​of ​talented ​pitchers ​as ​well. ​So, ​it's ​always ​fun ​to ​hear ​what's ​going ​on ​and ​to ​hear ​who's getting ​hot ​and ​doing ​certain ​things. ​And so, you ​always ​try ​to ​keep ​as ​much ​of ​a ​look ​down ​there ​as ​you ​can, ​and ​it's ​great ​to ​see ​how ​well ​the ​boys ​are ​playing ​down ​there.

The Mariners currently have nine players in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, including several of which are playing alongside Cijntje for the Everett AquaSox. Colt Emerson, Michael Arroyo, Jonny Farmelo and Lazaro Montes are all in Everett, with Ryan Sloan and Felnin Celesten at Single-A Modesto. Harry Ford and Cole Young are each playing at Triple-A Tacoma.

At the major league level, the Mariners will play the White Sox again on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

