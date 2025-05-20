How Much Does Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Get to Pay Attention to Minor Leagues?
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners have already had several success stories in the minor leagues in 2025, including switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje winning the Pitcher of the Week in the High-A Northwest League on Monday, and Victor Labrada winning the Hitter of the Week in the Double-A Texas League.
But given the time demands and focus needed to run a major-league team, how much does M's manager Dan Wilson get to pay attention to what's happening down on the farm?
When asked before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Wilson had this to say:
Yeah, I mean, I think spending several years in player development, you do keep an ear out on what's going on down there. And certainly, there's a lot of exciting things that are happening in the minor leagues with us, and we have a lot of very talented position players. We have a lot of talented pitchers as well. So, it's always fun to hear what's going on and to hear who's getting hot and doing certain things. And so, you always try to keep as much of a look down there as you can, and it's great to see how well the boys are playing down there.
The Mariners currently have nine players in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, including several of which are playing alongside Cijntje for the Everett AquaSox. Colt Emerson, Michael Arroyo, Jonny Farmelo and Lazaro Montes are all in Everett, with Ryan Sloan and Felnin Celesten at Single-A Modesto. Harry Ford and Cole Young are each playing at Triple-A Tacoma.
At the major league level, the Mariners will play the White Sox again on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
