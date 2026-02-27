How Pirates’ Top Prospect Could Shake Up MLB in 2026

The Pittsburgh Pirates look a lot different entering the 2026 season than they did after the 2025 season came to a close. Last year, they went 71-91 and finished in last place in the National League Central, but a busy offseason could finally put them back in the mix for at least a Wild Card spot.

In addition to the signings of Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna and trade for Brandon Lowe, the Pirates have several young stars on their hands, one of whom could be ready for the Major Leagues by Opening Day.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin has the chance to shake up the league. Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently discussed just how special he could be.

What Konnor Griffin could bring to Pirates

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"He's one of these rare talents that you don't want to put a ceiling on," Mayo said. "He's that special."

Griffin was the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Pirates. He made his professional debut last season.

The 19-year-old put together a very strong 2025 campaign, hitting .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs, 94 RBI, 65 stolen bases and a .941 OPS, and even advancing as far as Double-A Altoona. He has yet to play a game at Triple-A, so it's always possible he starts the year there before making it to the majors, but it shouldn't be too much longer before he at least gets a taste of the big leagues.

If he can force his way up to the majors quickly, he could change a lot of things around the league, especially in the NL Central. The Pirates are already looking a lot better than they did last year on paper, so adding Griffin to the mix could make them a true contender and give them a chance to at least fight for a Wild Card spot.

The Pirates have not been to the postseason since 2015, but the right mix of young stars and veterans could push them to that point, and Griffin could be the final missing piece that puts the Pirates back into contention for the first time in over a decade.

Griffin brings power from the right side of the plate and is considered a five-tool player. Pairing him with Paul Skenes, Oneil Cruz, Bubba Chandler and Bryan Reynolds could shake up the NL Central and give the Pirates a chance to walk away with their first division title in 2026.