How Yankees' Flamethrower Carlos Lagrange Pitched in Triple-A Debut

Many New York Yankees fans were likely hoping to see the team's top pitching prospect, Carlos Lagrange, in the big leagues after his strong showing in spring training. Instead, the hard-throwing righty was sent down to the minors, where he just pitched in his first Triple-A game.

Lagrange, MLB Pipeline's No. 76 overall prospect for 2026, tossed four innings of one-run ball in his debut for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday. The 22-year-old got the start in the RailRiders' 5-4 extra-innings victory over the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw 68 pitches and gave up one run on four hits and no walks, while striking out three.

The Yankees' No. 2 prospect also had his high-octane fastball on full display in his Triple-A debut. Lagrange, who received rave reviews from New York pitchers Gerrit Cole and Max Fried for his velocity in spring training, hit 101.3 mph on the radar gun on Sunday, which was the fastest pitch thrown over the first few days of the minor league season, according to MLB Pipeline.

What's next for Yankees' Carlos Lagrange in 2026?

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While Lagrange turned in a solid performance in his Triple-A debut, it likely won't change New York's current plans for the top prospect, at least not in the immediate future. The Yankees view the hard-throwing righty as a starter, and they're already deploying a four-man rotation in the big leagues over the first few weeks of the season. For now, he'll continue his development at Triple-A to potentially put himself in a position to be a factor for the Yankees later this year.

Even though Lagrange didn't rack up the strikeouts in his first Triple-A appearance, one notable takeaway from that outing is the zero walks. The 22-year-old had six walks and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings this spring, building on his 2025 minor league campaign, where he had 168 strikeouts and 62 walks in 120 innings pitched across two levels. When someone throws as hard as Lagrange does, it's always encouraging to see them be in full control of their pitching arsenal.

Lagrange's next appearance on the mound will likely come at some point later this week against the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.